AAA: Americans feel unsafe sharing the road with self-driving cars

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – A new report from AAA shows that a majority of drivers in the U.S. want autonomous technology in their vehicles, but fear the fully self-driving car.

The AAA survey finds that three quarters of Americans reported feeling afraid to ride in a self-driving car, and only 10 percent reported they would actually feel safer sharing the road with driverless vehicles.

Despite that, 59 percent of Americans still want to have autonomous features, such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, self-parking technology and systems to keep you in your own lane, in their next vehicle.

The survey also found:

Women (58%) are more likely to feel less safe in the cars than men (49%).

Baby Boomers (60%) are more likely to feel less safe than Generation X (56%) or Millennials (41%)

Millennials (70%) are the most likely to want the technologies, compared to Generation X (54%) and Baby Boomers (51%).