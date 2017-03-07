Cranston police seize counterfeit goods during raid

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested the owner of a clothing store in the city following a Tuesday raid.

Cranston police chief, Col. Michael Winquist, told Eyewitness News police exercised a court authorized search warrant at Litt Fashions on Park Avenue.

Winquist said the store was selling counterfeit items and that investigators seized 275 items in the raid, including hats, belts, sunglasses, sweatpants, and fragrances. He said they also seized fake Beats headphones.

Police did not release the name of the owner, nor did they tell us what charges may be filed.