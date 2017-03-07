Heavenly Gingers Returns to Twin River

The 7th Annual Heavenly Gingers event is coming up in a few short weeks. The evening aims to help make children’s participation in the arts more affordable.

NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Frank O’Donnell, joined The Rhode Show Tuesday to discuss the importance of this annual showcase of talent. The Cardis brothers also highlighted their wonderful selection of outdoor furniture and their ongoing commitment to going green.

Event: 7th Annual Heavenly Gingers Charity event

Date: March 21, 2017

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

