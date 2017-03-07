In the Kitchen: Duck Sugo with Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Discover Newport brought us Chef Scott from the Wharf Pub to show us how to make their Duck Sugo with Butternut Squash Gnocchi.
Ingredients:
For The Gnocchi Dough:
- 5 medium butternut squash, 1/2’d long way and center seeds and flesh scooped/removed
- teaspoon cumin
- 2 Teaspoon chili flake
- 2 Teaspoons white truffle oil
- 4 Tablespoons Kosher Salt
- 2 Tablespoons course ground black pepper
- 3 cups grated Parmigiano- Reggianno
- 2 Tablespoons fine diced garlic
- 1 Tablespoon granulated white sugar
- 4 Teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 4 Teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary
- 8 whole eggs
- 8oz unsalted butter room temp
- 28 cups flour
Method:
- First lay butternut squash halves in a roasting pan and add 2 tablespoons butter to center.
- Season with salt and pepper, cover with foil and roast in pre-heated 350 degree oven for 30-40 minutes until very soft.
- Pull and allow to cool for 15 minutes, then scoop flesh into large mixing bowl and mash if needed with fork to remove any chunks.
- Add to bowl all other ingredients other than the flour and eggs and mix thoroughly.
- In large Hobart mixer add the flour and set to medium speed slowly whisk in the mixing bowl mixture.
- Allow to blend for several minutes while adding one egg at a time until dough is formed and consistent texture.
- On a stone or stainless prep table or cutting board with flour dusting take one handful of dough at a time and roll into a long thin tube roughly as thick as a typical cigar.
- Using a dough knife trim a small piece off either end and then portion into 1 inch bites.
- Store in a container that allows them to be spread out, not piled together
- Refrigerate until ready to plate.
For The Duck Sugo:
- 10 lbs whole duck legs (brine 48 hours prior)
- 1 quart chicken stock
- 10 roma tomatoes quartered
- 10 cloves peeled garlic
- 2 cups red wine
- 2 cups grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1 quart plain tomato sauce
- 4 small shallots peeled and quartered
- 10 sprigs fresh oregano
- 10 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
Method:
- Season duck legs generously with olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper and chopped parsley.
- Sear on hot grill for 2 minutes per side then place in large roasting pan.
- Combine all other ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix well.
- Pour over the grilled duck legs and cover with tin foil.
- Braise in a pre-heated oven for 3 hours at 350 degrees.
- Pull out and allow to cool until legs are ready to handle.
- Remove legs from braising liquid and carefully pull all the meat using forks making sure to discard all the bones.
- Remove herb sprigs from braising liquid and stir back in all the pulled duck meat.
- Bring to a simmer to serve.
- Season with Salt and Pepper if needed.
To Plate The Dish:
- With finished Sugo ready at a simmer, bring a medium pasta pot of water with 1 tablespoon kosher salt to a boil.
- Drop in desired portions of gnocchi (12 or so pieces per plate) and allow to boil for 3 minutes.
- Pull and strain gnocchi.
- In a mixing bowl toss hot gnocchi with a few ounces of the Sugo braising liquid skimmed from the top of the simmering sauce, then plate them in a shallow bowl or dish with a lip.
- Scoop a hearty portion of the Sugo over the gnocchi.
- For garnish, spread roughly 1oz of thinly shaved Pecorino Romano around the dish as well as some rough chopped and toasted hazelnuts and fresh chopped parsley. Serve and enjoy!