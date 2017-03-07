Judge rules against RI in DMV IT project lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A judge on Tuesday dealt a blow to the Raimondo administration in its lawsuit over the long-delayed R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles computer project, setting the stage for a trial to start in about two months.

R.I. Superior Court Judge Michael Silverstein denied the state’s request for a preliminary injunction against Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, the company building the DMV system, court spokesman Craig Berke said. The state filed suit last fall after HP Enterprise threatened to walk off the job if it didn’t receive more money.

Silverstein also quashed the state’s temporary restraining order, Berke said. However, the judge stayed his decision until the close of business March 17 so the state can decide whether to appeal, he said. The restraining order, issued last fall, had forced HPE to stay on the job as the judicial process unfolded.

The judge’s decision was based primarily on the 5th amendment to the state’s contract with HP Enterprise, and the fact that the state’s lawyers did not demonstrate a likelihood their side would prevail at trial, Berke said.

Silverstein has set a May 15 start date for the trial in the lawsuit. There was no immediate comment from either side in the case.

The DMV’s notorious effort to replace its Reagan-era computer system has dragged on for nearly a decade, having begun under the Carcieri administration. The state has spent about $13 million on the project so far, but HP Enterprise claims the actual cost is approaching $50 million. State officials say they expect the system will finally be ready to go live this summer, possibly on the 4th of July weekend.

