Police ID Warwick stabbing victim, 2 men who helped her

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police say the teenager who was stabbed while working at a Warwick drugstore continues to recover from her injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

The worker – who police identified Tuesday as Alyssa Garcia, 18, of Warwick – was putting items into a cooler Sunday when, according to police, Jacob Gallant entered the Rite Aid at 1201 Warwick Avenue and attacked her with a large knife.

Police said two men intervened and restrained the suspect until police arrived and took him into custody.

Police Tuesday also identified the men who helped Garcia as Connor Devine, 19, and Stanley Bastien, 51, both of Warwick.

Gallant, 41, of Westport, Mass. was arraigned at Kent County Court Monday and ordered held on 100,000 bail. The judge ordered a psychological evaluation and placed Gallant on a suicide watch.

Gallant is due back in court March 20 for re-arraignment, at which time the facts of the case are expected to be read.