Police looking for man who attacked pizza shop worker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police were looking Tuesday for the man suspected of attacking a pizza shop worker during an attempted robbery.

According to a police report obtained by Eyewitness News, a man dressed in black with a black scarf over his face walked into Pizza Queen on Smith Street just after midnight. The two employees working at the time, a 41-year-old man and a teenage girl, said the suspect was carrying a pipe and demanded money.

Police said the teenage employee ran to the back of the restaurant to call for help, and the suspect then hit the male employee on the head twice with the pipe. Police said the employee fought the suspect off, and he ran out of the restaurant.

Coworkers of the employee who was injured said Tuesday he was expected to be okay.