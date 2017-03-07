Police: thousands of dollars worth of cocaine found after search warrant

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A search warrant conducted after an arrest revealed about $3,500 worth of cocaine along with digital scales, packaging materials, cooking agents, US currency, multiple cell phones, and a loaded gun.

Todd Brown, 32, had been arrested by Newport and Central Falls Police on Monday evening for having a large amount of cocaine in his possession. The search warrant was then issued, according to officials.

The investigation led police to believe that Brown was manufacturing and distributing cocaine from a place he rented at 517 High Street in Central Falls.

Brown was charged with manufacturing with intent to deliver cocaine 1oz-1Kilo, possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, and maintaining a common nuisance. He is being held without bail.

Officials said that Tuesday’s arraignment was for charges brought by the Newport PD and he will be arraigned by Central Falls PD on Wednesday morning.