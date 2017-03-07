Providence police investigating threat at Jewish school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police were called to the Jewish Community Day School Monday morning after the school received threats that there was a shooter on the roof of the building.

Police arrived on scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. and cleared the school, but said officers found no evidence of a shooter.

Police said a school administrator received the threatening call from an unknown male voice.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said police will continue to investigate.

“We know it’s not a robot call. It’s not a recorded call. This was specific. And this staff did an amazing job engaging the individual and elicited as much information as possible. If we are able to trace and identify we will prosecute this person for doing this,” Pare said.

Pare and Mayor Jorge Elorza said the children inside the school are safe. However, as a precaution, there will be increased police patrols in the area for the rest of the day.