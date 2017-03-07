State officials look to expand RI’s Crime Victim Compensation Program

(WPRI) — State leaders are looking to expand the Rhode Island Crime Victim Compensation Program after more people are taking advantage of it.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and House Majority Leader Joesph Shekarchi are behind the proposal to make children eligible for compensation.

The program gives money to victims and witnesses of violent crimes, such as rape or murder, for expenses related to the crime.

Financial assistance, up to $25,000, helps cover housing, medical care, and other expenses.

The program is primarily funded through court fees and federal grants. Funds are administered through the State Treasurer’s Office.