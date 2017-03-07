Testimony resumes in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — After an unexpected day off Monday, jurors in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial returned to the courtroom Tuesday for another day of testimony.

First on the stand was Boston Sgt. Det. Daniel Duff, who was questioned about a series of gruesome crime scene photos taken the day Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were fatally shot in 2012.

Duff said he arrived at the crime scene around 3:30 a.m. and the victims’ bodies were already covered by a sheet.

He said the decision was made to keep the sheets on the victims and tow the vehicle to a Boston Police examination facility because the scene on Shawmut Avenue wasn’t an ideal location to photograph the victims. He said the crime scene was too dark and too public.

In opening statements, Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez alleged covering the victims with sheets contaminated the crime scene and was indicative of a sloppy investigation.

Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is already serving a life sentence for the unrelated 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.