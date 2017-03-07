Two people hospitalized after cars crash into Pawtucket Fire Station

Pawtucket, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hospitalized Monday night after two cars crashed into Pawtucket Fire Station 1.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on West Ave.

According to Pawtucket police, rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver of one of the cars.

Two of the three people involved in the crash were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, neither police nor fire officials could update Eyewitness News on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Both cars involved in the crash were heavily damaged. The fire station garage door was dented, but firefighters told Eyewitness News it still works.

Police said no one has been arrested or charged with anything yet, but officials believe speed was a factor in the crash.