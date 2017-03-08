Centracchio discusses the latest missile action in South Korea

Related Coverage US moves parts of controversial missile defense to SKorea

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new type of defense — Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missiles — are being moved into South Korea by the United States.

China sees the system’s powerful radars as a threat and asked South Korea to halt installation on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio was live in studio to explain what the move means and why it happened in the first place.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Mike Montecalvo above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.