Ceremony honors women in key positions around RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As events across the country sought to demonstrate what a “Day Without a Woman” would be like, participants in Providence used the opportunity to celebrate women in key positions around the city and state.

In a ceremony at the Statehouse, the General Assembly honored the most senior female member of each fire department in the state.

Rhode Island State Police’s first female Superintendent, Col. Ann Assumpico, was also recognized.

“It’s time to get behind girls and women,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said at the event. “It’s time to make sure girls and women have equal opportunity, and it’s time to stand up for values that we all believe in.”

Women make up 26 percent of the city’s workforce – 484 out of the 1,875 employees in the city’s government, fire department, and Water Supply Board,

Providence Municipal Court announced in advance that it would be closed Wednesday because the court was left without enough staff to properly function without women.

On Monday, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza stated that he would allow female city employees to take Wednesday off to participate in the protests.

Similar rallies took place across the nation. Many of the events were organized by the same group behind the Women’s March on Washington that took place one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.