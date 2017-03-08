Colonel: Investigators stopped recording interviews in 38 Studios probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In an impromptu news conference, the head of the Rhode Island State Police lashed out at 38 Studios founder Curt Schilling for what she felt was questioning the integrity of the state police, and casting a shadow on how the criminal investigation into the defunct video game company was conducted.

She also said she has learned that at one point in the investigation, detectives were told to stop recording interviews with lawmakers.

Col. Ann Assumpico addressed the media inside the state house, first with prepared statements then answering questions from reporters.

She said she decided to make a public comment after reading in the Providence Journal that Curt Schilling was questioning why key players from the probe weren’t questioned by detectives. They include Providence lawyer and tax broker Michael Corso, former House Speaker Gordon Fox and his attorney – and former house speaker himself – William Murphy.

Assumpico said it was “their legal right” to refuse to be interviewed by investigators and added she does not know if any of them were subpoenaed to appear before a state grand jury to be questioned.

She also referred to Schilling as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

Separately she said she wanted to respond to questions as to why some transcripts with former lawmakers were not part of their release of investigatory materials last week.

“I learned we initially taped and transcribed every interview,” Assumpico said. “But at some point the investigators were told by members of the former administration that taping these interviews was not necessary.”

She said instead investigators summarized their statements and those were part of the materials released last week.

“We have no further records of any of those interviews,” she said.

As part of the release of materials, transcripts from many lawmakers were missing, including Attorney General Peter Kilmartin who was a representative when the General Assembly voted on the loan guaranty bill that ultimately funded 38 Studios.

Assumpico said she was told “at the time that Mr. Kilmartin had already been interviewed by a member of the previous administration.”

“We have no records of that interview,” she said. “Why? I can’t explain that.”

Assumpico declined to say if by “previous administration” she meant former Col. Steven O’Donnell.

O’Donnell has not immediately returned a call for comment.

Some of the interviews with lawmakers were conducted over the phone, according to Assumpico. She said under her administration “that is not the way I expect investigations to be handled.”

At the same time, Assumpico expressed her confidence in the decision not to press any charges in the failed deal.

“While I may question some aspects of how the investigation was handled based on the little I have seen to date, I have not seen nor heard any evidence that would cause me to reopen the criminal investigation,” said Assumpico.

