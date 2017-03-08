Company expands recall to all of its ‘soy-nut butter’ products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The company that announced a voluntary recall of various types of its “soy-nut butter” peanut butter substitute said Tuesday it’s drastically expanding its recall.

The SoyNut Butter Company of Glenview, Ill. said all “I.M. Healthy” brand SoyNut butters and granola should not be consumed and should be returned to the store for a full refund.

There’s a health risk that the products may be contaminated with a certain strain of E.coli bacteria. Symptoms can include diarrhea and bloody stools, and there’s an added risk of a type of kidney failure in some people, known as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

As of March 4, 12 people had been reported infected with the offending strain. Of those, 9 had been reached for interview, the company said, and all of those nine reported having consumed the soy-nut butter or attending a childcare center that served it.

Four more people were later diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

More Details: Complete List of Recalled SoyNut Butter Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday no illnesses had been reported in Rhode Island related to this outbreak, and it’s working to ensure all recalled products are removed from store shelves.

“For over 20 years, the SoyNut Butter Co. has tried to make nut free products that help those with allergies eat like everyone else,” the company said in a statement. “Likewise, we chose our contract manufacturer because of their integrity and knowledge of food safety and quality.

“Unfortunately, we feel that is better to be cautious regarding public safety and urge our customers to heed the expanded recall. We have enjoyed serving you and will do everything we can possibly do to assist the FDA in this outbreak,” the statement continued.

Further questions can be directed to the company at (800) 288-1012 during business hours, Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.