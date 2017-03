PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Hazmat crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Providence.

It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Allens Avenue and Terminal Road.

Officials say at least one car, which was carrying about 30,000 gallons of ethanol, went off the tracks. It is not clear if any of the ethanol was leaking from the car.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene, and will have live reports beginning at 4:30 a.m.