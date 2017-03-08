Heroes Ball brings in nearly $1 million for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

Related Coverage Heroes Ball held to benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An annual fundraiser to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital raised nearly $1 million, a spokesperson for the hospital announced Wednesday.

More than 700 people came out Saturday night for the Heroes Ball at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence. In addition to raising money for the hospital, the event celebrates the patients and families who serve as inspirational heroes and the community heroes who make a difference in their lives.

According to Hasbro spokesperson Michael Cerio, the money will go towards patient care, life-saving programs, research, and education, as well as the hospital’s Children’s Integrative Therapy Pain Management and Supportive Care (CHIPS) Program for children with complex chronic conditions.

“Quite simply, we wouldn’t be the hospital we are today without all of you, our heroes,” Hasbro President Margaret M. Van Bree, MHA, DrPH said as she addressed the crowd. “For all that you do for our patients and families, for our hospital and for our community, you have my deepest gratitude.”

“Working with children and families facing chronic illnesses takes very special people and a thoroughly integrative approach with every facet of our hospital,” added Phyllis A. Dennery, MD, Hasbro’s Pediatrician-in-Chief. “The impact of this work is not just for a moment in time – it is enduring, and the bonds grow so deep that the children and their families become like second families to us.”

The ball featured live music and an auction for items such as week-long getaways in Italy and Costa Rica and tickets to see the sold-out Hamilton in New York City.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the annual event.