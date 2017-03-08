Hometown Hero: David Duke

This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Cushing Academy’s David Duke.

The former Classical star helped the Penguins to the NEPSAC AA Championship in his first season, a year after leading the Purple to the Division I crown.

Duke’s success this season earned him the 63rd spot in the top 100 ranking of high school players in the class of 2018 and offers from VCU, Florida, UConn, Syracuse and the nation’s #1 team, Kansas.

