In the Kitchen: Creative Zeppole

The Original Italian Bakery stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to share a recipe for zeppole for St. Joseph’s Day.

Ingredients:

Shells:

2 pounds all purpose flour

1 quart of eggs

1 1/2 quarts of water (48 ounces)

3/4 quart vegetable oil (24 ounces)

1 ounce double acting baking powder

2 teaspoons of salt

Can be filled with the cream or custard filling of your choice.

Method

Bring oil and water to a rolling boil in a tall stick pot

When oil/water mixture is boiling fold in flour and salt

Continuously turn batter over medium heat for about five minutes

Add mixture to mixer or a large bowl and mix until no more steam is coming from batter

Slowly add eggs while continuously mixing.

Once eggs are incorporated to mix add baking powder and beat vigorously for three minutes

Batter is now ready to be piped into pans.