New overdose and opioid treatment guidelines introduced for RI hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A complete set of standards for treating overdose and Opioid use has been established across all hospitals and emergency departments in Rhode Island.

The guidelines, as a part of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force, are the first of its kind in the country.

According to a statement, each facility must:

Give the antidote naloxone to all patients at risk.

Educate all patients who are prescribed opioids on safe storage and disposal.

Provide comprehensive discharge planning to people who have overdosed.

Screen all patients for a substance-use disorder.

Report all overdoses within 48 hours to RIDOH.

Offer peer recovery support services.

While all hospitals are required to meet these standards, they will initially only be judged through self-assessment on a three-tier scale.

As a facility’s capacity to treat opioid-use disorder develops, that facility can apply for a higher designation from the state.



At least 329 Rhode Islanders died of drug overdoses in 2016.