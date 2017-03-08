New overdose and opioid treatment guidelines introduced for RI hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A complete set of standards for treating overdose and Opioid use has been established across all hospitals and emergency departments in Rhode Island.
The guidelines, as a part of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force, are the first of its kind in the country.
According to a statement, each facility must:
- Give the antidote naloxone to all patients at risk.
- Educate all patients who are prescribed opioids on safe storage and disposal.
- Provide comprehensive discharge planning to people who have overdosed.
- Screen all patients for a substance-use disorder.
- Report all overdoses within 48 hours to RIDOH.
- Offer peer recovery support services.
While all hospitals are required to meet these standards, they will initially only be judged through self-assessment on a three-tier scale.
As a facility’s capacity to treat opioid-use disorder develops, that facility can apply for a higher designation from the state.
At least 329 Rhode Islanders died of drug overdoses in 2016.