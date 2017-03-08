Pastor charged with child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The leader of a Providence church is facing several charges in connection with a child molestation investigation.

Roy Bolden, 33, of Providence, was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation, and third-degree sexual assault. He was ordered held without bail.

Maj. David Lapatin said Bolden will likely face more charges once the case is handed over to the Attorney General’s office.

Lapatin said police took a statement Friday from a 21-year-old Providence man who said Bolden molested him. The man told police the abuse started when he was 12 years old and lasted for six years.

Following an investigation, police arrested Bolden Tuesday night.

Bolden is an apostle at Legion of Christ Ministries located on Broad Street in Providence, which is where Lapatin said Bolden met his accuser.

Police said they are trying to determine if there are other victims.

Investigators plan to sit down with members of the church to see if anyone has further information.