Pic of the Day: March 8, 2017

Today’s Pic of the Day was submitted by Alice Huff of South Westport.
“This bed of crocuses is in my backyard. On warmer days the drone of the bees can be heard from the back steps. Nature at its best!”
Alice has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
