Police name Cranston business owner accused of selling counterfeit merchandise

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Police have released the name of a Cranston business owner who was arrested following a raid of his clothing store.

Police say, Wade E. Brown, 37, owner of Litt Fashions on Park Avenue, stocked his clothing store with approximately $20,000 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

Investigators seized 275 items in the raid, including hats, belts, sunglasses, sweatpants, and fragrances.

According to police, other recognizable counterfeit brands at the store included Nike, Polo, North Face, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Beats, and Coach.

Brown was arraigned on charges of forgery, counterfeiting or alteration of a trademark, service mark, or identification mark.