PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bunny.

Bunny is an older corgi who’s looking for a loving and quiet home to spend her golden years. She would do well with other animals, as long as they are calm.

PARL says that Bunny is healthy but due to her age, she should visit the vet regularly.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Bunny or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.