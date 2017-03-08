Seekonk police looking for store fraud suspect

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are hoping the public can help identify or find a woman accused of cheating a chain department store out of more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The woman was captured on surveillance video entering the Kohl’s store in Seekonk on the evening of January 12, 2017, police said Wednesday. She made the purchase totalling $1,319.56 by using a victim’s name and showing a license with that name.

The victim eventually reported the fraud to the police in Middletown, R.I.

Seekonk police said the Kohl’s suspect might be working with another woman — whose name they do know, identified by Smithfield (Rhode Island) police — who’s accused of running a similar scheme making purchases fraudulently with the victim’s information at other times and places.

Anyone with information about the woman in the images is asked to call Seekonk Police at (508) 336-8123, or leave a tip at the department’s tip line, (508) 336-7027, extension 9.