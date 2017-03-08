Site of derailment stores up to 80 tanker cars full of ethanol

Related Coverage Train derailment keeps busy Providence road closed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A train carrying ethanol to a facility in Providence derailed onto a busy roadway early Wednesday morning and fortunately, the only repercussion was some traffic troubles throughout the day.

City fire officials said the incident could’ve been much worse, as ethanol is an extremely flammable and potentially dangerous liquid. Hazmat crews responded to the scene on Allens Avenue, but no ethanol was spilled as a result of the derailment.

The tanker was one of 20 bound for the Motiva Enterprises storage facility when it left the tracks at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The area where the derailment occurred is known as a railroad siding. According to the city’s fire department, up to 80 tanker cars filled with ethanol can be stored at the facility, with each one eventually off-loaded into Motiva’s storage tanks.

The location of the facility prompted the department to train to fight ethanol-fueled fires.

According to Battalion Chief William Kenyon, the first step in a derailment is to identify what’s in the tanker by using the placard on the side of the car and an emergency response guidebook.

A fire truck containing 660 gallons of foam is set up nearby to spray down the chemical if it ignites.

“Continuously apply a blanket of foam with no gaps in it, so we completely cover the product,” explained Kenyon. “That leaves no air gaps so re-ignition can’t occur.”

Kenyon said his department made 586 hazmat runs last year.

The Federal Railroad Administration was among the agencies that responded to Wednesday’s crash.

According to the FRA, nearly 2 million tanker cars carrying ethanol were transported around the country between 2010 and 2015. Since 2011, the agency has recorded seven ethanol tank derailments.