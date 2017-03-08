Stabbing suspect: ‘I’m here because I attacked a young woman’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of stabbing multiple times a worker at a Warwick Rite Aid over the weekend won’t be undergoing a competency evaluation after all.

Jacob Gallant appeared Wednesday morning in Kent County District Court, where his attorney asked the judge to rescind the order.

Before doing so, the judge questioned Gallant to see if he understood why he was in court.

Gallant answered, “I am here because I attacked a young woman.”

The judge deemed Gallant competent and set his bail at $100,000 with surety – which means he would be released if he posts 10 percent, or $10,000.

The judge said she set bail higher than the guidelines would normally allow because a clinician who interviewed Gallant following his arrest deemed him both suicidal and homicidal.

Police said Gallant – who is charged with assault with intent to murder – admitted to stabbing Alyssa Garcia, 18, of Warwick.

He reportedly told police he did not know Garcia and that he just bought a butcher knife and wanted to stab the first person he saw.

Garcia was severely hurt but is said to be recovering at Rhode Island Hospital.

There has been a GoFundMe site set up to help Garcia deal with the aftermath of the attack.