Teen’s family, lawmaker: Month would call attention to seat belt use

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — As prom season approaches, the Fall River community is remembering 18-year-old Hannah Raposo, who died last year in a crash on her way to the Durfee High School prom. She had not been wearing a seat belt. Her passenger was, and he walked away with only minor injuries.

Her family is hoping to increase awareness of the importance of seat belt use in an effort to avoid similar tragedies. Her grandfather, Michael Miozza, believes Hannah would have become an advocate for seat belt use if she had survived the crash.

“I truly believe that — had she had her seatbelt on — she would’ve been with us here today,” Miozza said Tuesday.

He’s turned to advocacy himself, approaching state Rep. Alan Silvia (D-7th District, Bristol County) with an idea to make June “Seat Belt Awareness Month” in Massachusetts — the height of prom season. Silvia said about two or three states have set aside a month to raise seat belt awareness, but none in New England.

“I was surprised that Mass. did not have an awareness month, and also was surprised to learn that a lot of states — very few states — do have something like this,” Miozza said.

Silvia filed the bill at the start of the new year. The legislation would require the Massachusetts governor to issue a proclamation every year that would make June Seat Belt Awareness Month. Silvia and Miozza have been collecting signatures for a petition of support.

“I’m overwhelmed with the response,” said Miozza. “Initially the goal was to get maybe a thousand signatures… and the way we’re going, I think we’re going to get five-thousand-plus.”

Silvia plans to present the signatures during a hearing sometime in the next few months.

“The signatures are not necessary to pass the legislation, but it will have an impact on the members in the Senate and the House who are at that particular hearing,” he said.

If you’re interested in adding your name to the petition, you can stop by Rep. Silvia’s office at 1664 South Main Street in Fall River any day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The office is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Miozza hopes the bill will not only save lives but also keep Hannah’s memory alive. “I’m very thankful for the community for embracing Hannah and this legislation,” he said.

“If it’s one life that is saved as a result of this, it would to totally be worth it,” Rep. Silvia said.