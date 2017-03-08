The Providence Art Club celebrates female founders

It may be a little know fact, but six of the first founding artists of The Providence Art Club in early 1880 were women, which made the club one of the most important regional venues for women to make their marks on American society.

Now the club seeks to celebrate their founding female members with their “Making Her Mark” exhibit from March 5-30, 2017. Cathy Bert of The Providence Art Club joined us Wednesday to tell us more about this special exhibit.

