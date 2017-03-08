Traffic detours ahead of Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The 61st Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 11th.

The parade brings thousands of people to the city by the sea and to accommodate the parade route, there will be detours and parking will be limited.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at city hall and will go down Broadway, America’s Cup Avenue, Thames Street, and finish at Saint Augustin’s Church on Carroll Avenue.

Street parking will be blocked off Saturday from 5:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the following areas:

Broadway from Cranston/Equality Park West to Washington Square

Equality Park Place and Equality Park West

Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Boulevard (West side)

Bull Street at Spring Street

Spring Street at Bull Street

Washington Square from Broadway to Thames Street

Thames Street from America’s Cup Avenue to Morton Avenue

Carroll Avenue from Morton Avenue to Harrison Avenue

Both sides of America’s Cup Avenue at the Gateway Center

Narragansett Avenue between Spring Street and Bellevue Avenue

Several traffic detours will also be in effect:

Southbound Broadway diverted onto Marcus Wheatland Boulevard southbound at Equality Park

Spring Street northbound diverted away from Broadway and up Bull St. to Kay Street

Westbound Memorial Boulevard West diverted northbound on Thames St at the Post Office

Northbound Thames Street diverted away from America’s Cup up Mill Street to Spring Street

Newport Police say they’ll be strictly enforcing city ordinances on open containers of alcohol in public, noise violations disorderly conduct, and underage drinking along the parade route and surrounding areas.

In 2016, 80 people were arrested on the day of the parade.

As for the weather, it’s expected to be sunny, but cold, with temperatures dropping even more at night. Check out the Detailed 7-day Weather Discussion for weather updates.