Woman treated for serious injuries after Mansfield fire

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials said a woman is being treated for serious injuries after she was found inside a building that was on fire in downtown Mansfield.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out a new apartment building. At first, there were no reports of anyone missing.

According to officials, the woman was found later during a search of the building.

She was taken by a medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.