$1.8 million in scholarships available to RI students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Foundation is offering college-bound Rhode Islanders a helping hand.

Thursday morning on Eyewitness News, CEO Neil Steinberg announced that the Foundation has $1.8 million in scholarships available for high school seniors.

Many of the individual scholarships are administered by specific schools and organizations, but the Foundation maintains a comprehensive list on its website, RIFoundation.org.

Applications for most of those scholarships are open through at least April, but check the website for more details.