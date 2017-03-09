1 arrested, 1 at large in Woonsocket double shooting

Related Coverage Woonsocket police identify suspect in double shooting

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest in a recent double shooting in Woonsocket as they continue to search for a second suspect.

According to police, Diego Garcia was apprehended Wednesday in connection with the shooting that took place at about 2 a.m. Saturday on Foundry Street.

Police said two people were shot and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. An update on their conditions was not available.

Investigators have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.

Garcia, 27, of Woonsocket, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after being convicted in a crime of violence, use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, and disorderly conduct.

Police continue to search for 22-year-old Joshua Rojas in connection with the double shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Woonsocket Police Department at (401) 766-1212 or leave an anonymous tip at 769-4444.