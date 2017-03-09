Investigators looking into possible arson at Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The cause of a fire at a Cranston home is now being investigated as suspicious.

Investigators on scene confirmed to Eyewitness News that there is an active arson investigation at a Dwight Street residence.

The fire happened on Tuesday night and investigators believe it was intentionally started in the basement.

Two adults and one child live at the home but are staying elsewhere for the time being as the investigation continues.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.