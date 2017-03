NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A brush fire sparked up late Thursday afternoon at Miantonomi Memorial Park in Newport.

The city’s fire department confirmed the fire is active, but have not yet released any further details.

Earlier on Thursday, the state Department of Environmental Management warned of an increased risk of brush fires due to the low humidity and gusty northwest winds.

