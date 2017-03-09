Crews respond to fire at Pawtucket laundromat

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket firefighters responded to a fire at a city laundromat Thursday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. at Star Cleaners at 614 Central Avenue. Chief William Sisson told Eyewitness News that it was a small fire confined to a single clothes dryer, and was extinguished quickly.

The laundromat is closed for some repairs but none of the other units in the multi-unit building were affected.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but officials suspect a problem with the dryer unit itself.