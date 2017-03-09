DEM answers questions about Arcadia Management Area visiting center plans

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Exeter and Richmond residents were able to voice their opinion at a public meeting Thursday night about a new visitor’s center planned for their area.

At the meeting, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) explained their plans for the already approved $7.2 million building.

The venue will be located on Browning Mill Pond in the Arcadia Management area.

Responses from the public included opposition and anger about how they say the plans were kept quiet.

The DEM said the building’s location will not change but the department will take the public’s thoughts on lighting and landscaping into consideration.