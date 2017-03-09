Ex-Rep Gallison expected to plead guilty Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former House Finance Committee Chairman Ray Gallison is expected to plead guilty to nine federal criminal charges Thursday.

Gallison, 64, was charged in January following a lengthy investigation into years of financial misdeeds, according to prosecutors.

The charges include taking $678,000 from the estate of a man who died in 2012, taking nearly $9,000 from a trust fund belonging to a disabled individual, misusing money from his taxpayer-funded nonprofit, Alternative Education Programming, and other tax violations.

Gallison has already signed a plea agreement with prosecutors; a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf at his first appearance for procedural reasons. Judge William Smith is expected to approve the details of that plea agreement at the hearing Thursday.

He faces a minimum of two years in prison; each charge of mail fraud and wire fraud carry a maximum of 20 years in prison. If the judge accepts Thursday’s change of plea, a sentencing hearing will then be scheduled for a later date.

The Bristol Democrat was first elected in 2000 and served until May 2016, serving as the chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee. He abruptly resigned after being confronted about his behavior but it would still be more than six months until details of his alleged crimes were revealed.