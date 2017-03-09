Gerber recalls ravioli because it’s mislabeled

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Gerber Product Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups because packages could be mislabeled.

The company says the full ingredient list on the package lists “egg” as an ingredient, but the “Contains” statement which is used to further alert parents to allergens, does not include “egg” as it is required to.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported.

Gerber is in the process of updating its food package labels to make it easier for parents to identify foods that contain allergens such as egg, milk and wheat.

On updated packages, this information can be found in the “Contains” statement as well as the ingredient list.