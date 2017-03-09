In the Kitchen: Stuffed Quahogs

Chef Dan Dipietro of Twin River Casino’s Shipyard Pub, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Stuffed Quahogs.

Ingredients:

  • 12 clams, rinsed, sand and grit removed
  • 1 Qt Water
  • 5 ea garlic cloves
  • 2 oz chopped White onion
  • 2 oz stick butter
  • 4 oz grilled & minced Chourico sausage
  • 1 oz diced green peppers
  • 1 oz diced red peppers
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh parsley
  • Juice of 1/2 a lemon
  • 4 oz fresh white bread crumbs
  • 4 oz crushed Ritz crackers
  • Pinch of ground black pepper
  • 2 oz Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Fill a pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add the clams and garlic cloves to the boiling water.
  2.  Reduce the heat to a simmer and let the clams steam for approximately 10 minutes, until the shells open.
  3. Remove clams from pan, save remaining liquid and chop 2 of the garlic cloves that were simmered in the liquid.
  4. Remove the clam meat from the clams, discard the side muscles that are tough and chewy and mince the remaining meat finely.
  5. Break apart the clam shells from their hinges, wash and save for stuffing.
  6. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  7. In a frying pan, melt the butter on medium heat and add the chopped onions.
  8. Once the onions have softened add the Chourico, peppers, and the cooked garlic that you chopped.
  9.  Saute until evenly incorporated and then remove from heat and put in bowl.
  10. Add the parsley, bread crumbs, minced clams, lemon juice, ¾ of the parmesan, and incorporate.
  11. Soften mixture with 4oz of clam broth that you had left over.
  12. Lay the clam shells on a baking dish. Scoop a little stuffing mixture onto each clam shell.
  13. Sprinkle with the remaining grated parmesan. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until clams are hot and the parmesan is browned on top.

 

