In the Kitchen: Stuffed Quahogs

Chef Dan Dipietro of Twin River Casino’s Shipyard Pub, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Stuffed Quahogs.
Ingredients:
- 12 clams, rinsed, sand and grit removed
- 1 Qt Water
- 5 ea garlic cloves
- 2 oz chopped White onion
- 2 oz stick butter
- 4 oz grilled & minced Chourico sausage
- 1 oz diced green peppers
- 1 oz diced red peppers
- 1 tsp chopped fresh parsley
- Juice of 1/2 a lemon
- 4 oz fresh white bread crumbs
- 4 oz crushed Ritz crackers
- Pinch of ground black pepper
- 2 oz Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Fill a pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add the clams and garlic cloves to the boiling water.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer and let the clams steam for approximately 10 minutes, until the shells open.
- Remove clams from pan, save remaining liquid and chop 2 of the garlic cloves that were simmered in the liquid.
- Remove the clam meat from the clams, discard the side muscles that are tough and chewy and mince the remaining meat finely.
- Break apart the clam shells from their hinges, wash and save for stuffing.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a frying pan, melt the butter on medium heat and add the chopped onions.
- Once the onions have softened add the Chourico, peppers, and the cooked garlic that you chopped.
- Saute until evenly incorporated and then remove from heat and put in bowl.
- Add the parsley, bread crumbs, minced clams, lemon juice, ¾ of the parmesan, and incorporate.
- Soften mixture with 4oz of clam broth that you had left over.
- Lay the clam shells on a baking dish. Scoop a little stuffing mixture onto each clam shell.
- Sprinkle with the remaining grated parmesan. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until clams are hot and the parmesan is browned on top.