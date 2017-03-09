Lawmaker: use breakdown lanes to ease traffic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers faced with heavy beach traffic in South County or gridlocked highways in Providence may have extra lanes to use, if one state legislator has his way.

State Rep. Robert Jacquard has re-filed a bill that would allow the DOT to open up breakdown lanes at times of heavy traffic congestion. He submitted the same bill last year, but it stalled in committee.

Jacquard said Thursday that the bill would not be a blanket permit for drivers to speed down breakdown lanes at will. Instead, the DOT would designate specifically where and when the lanes could used.

According to Jacquard, the bill is based on a law that is already on the books in Massachusetts. It’s currently before the House Finance Committee, which has not yet scheduled a hearing on it.