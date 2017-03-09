On a windy Thursday, Providence prepares for more snow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Skies over Providence were windy but nearly cloudless Thursday morning, but another winter storm is rolling in for Friday.

The news left Providence residents fed up, and local officials checking their snow-removal budgets for another round with winter weather.

“I feel like we’ve had enough,” said Janivel Dejesus in Providence. “It’s March already. We don’t need any more.”

Pinpoint Weather Blog: New Data Points to Higher Snowfall Tonight, Friday

Adekunle Paul agreed but was slightly more distressed by the news.

“Snow, I’ve heard about snow,” he said. “It’s really getting to my head right now. I’m thinking about the long boots I’m going to put on, the crazy jacket and everything. That’s crazy.”

Aside from a wind advisory Thursday, there wasn’t much sign yet of another round of snowfall.

Providence city officials reported to Eyewitness News Thursday morning that the city has used about three-quarters of its snow-removal budget: $1.5 million of a budgeted $1.9 million. They says they’re in good shape for whatever Friday brings.

Which, according to Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, is about three to six inches for most of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, starting at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Michelle’s also tracking a possible Nor’easter early next week.