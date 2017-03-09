Newport bans plastic shopping bags

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport is banning single-use plastic shopping bags.

The City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve a law prohibiting businesses from making the bags available — free or otherwise — for any sale or other use.

The Newport Daily News reports violators will receive a notice to stop the practice and could be fined up to $1,000. City Council can also revoke any municipally issued license.

The ban will be enforced beginning in November. Shoppers are urged to use reusable bags.

Newport becomes the second municipality in the state to ban plastic bags.

Councilman John Florez says the world produces 1 trillion plastic bags a year. He says studies show that 90 percent of all marine birds and 35 percent of all fish have plastic in them.