Opponents of marijuana legalization holding news conference Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Attorney General Peter Kilmartin will host a news conference announcing “united opposition” to the legalization of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island.

Kilmartin will be joined at the 11 a.m. news conference by several community groups, elected officials and members of law enforcement to push back against “growing pressure by special interests” to legalize marijuana, according to a news release.

The group Smart Approaches to Marijuana will also open a public awareness campaign on the problems with legalization.

Last month, State Representative Scott Slater reintroduced a bill that would regulate and tax recreational marijuana use by adults; Massachusetts legalized it in November and pro-legalization groups say it’s time for Rhode Island to catch up to its neighbors.