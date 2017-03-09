PC Friars gear up for Big East quarterfinals

NEW YORK (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars are hoping to make another appearance in the Big Dance, but first they’ll play in the Big East Tournament.

PC’s quarterfinals matchup against Creighton is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis hears from PC head coach Ed Cooley, junior Rodney Bullock and freshman Alpha Diallo as they prepare for the big game.

Yianni will have more reports from Madison Square Garden tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.