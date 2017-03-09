Police searching for missing Warwick man

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are seeking the public’s help as they work to track down a man reported missing Thursday.

William Schenck, 36, left his home in the Buttonwoods section of the city at approximately 8 a.m., according to police. He does not have a cell phone and may be making his way to Providence or Woonsocket.

Police said they are concerned about Schenck’s well-being because he suffers from medical disabilities and because of Friday’s forecast, in which accumulating snowfall and colder temperatures are expected.

Schenck is described as a black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Schenck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.