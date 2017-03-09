Police: Using hand truck, man stole AC from RIC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A police tipster thought it was suspicious that a man was leaving Rhode Island College pushing a large air conditioning unit on a hand truck Wednesday evening.

The tipster was right.

Police say Jonathan Cruz, 32, was charged with receiving stolen goods after surveillance video showed him pushing the air conditioner from the college toward Leslie Drive, a cul-de-sac located near the Mount Pleasant side of the campus.

The air conditioning unit was taken from an apartment complex at the college, according to an incident report. Members of the RIC maintenance staff picked up the unit.

Cruz was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.