Providence allowed home tied to $165,000 grant to be sold at tax sale for $2,500

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence tax sale allowed a real estate investor to take control of a multi-family home for just over $2,500, even though the city had given out a $165,000 taxpayer-funded grant to renovate the property.

The process revealed a mechanics lien by a contractor that indicated a portion of what the nonprofit that owns 42 Hanover St. intends to put into the project.

Real estate investor Tom Conley, who said he has renovated about 40 properties, paid the tax sale lien and was later shocked by contractor’s $295,000 lien.

West Elmwood Housing Development Corporation’s told Target 12, the non-profit plans to spend over $500,000 on the two-family home that is currently assessed at $95,500.

“Shocking amount of money,” Conley said. “I’ve been doing this about 15 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. It could be done very well, up to code, for less.”

THE COST

According to the non-profit’s webpage, key components of its mission are enabling home ownership and economic development.

A statement from the organization indicates $360,000 in public grant funding will be invested in the 6,386 square foot property, with “the total development cost” pegged at $512,217.

The non-profit expects to sell the home for between $155,000 and $165,000.

Records indicate just under $38,000 of the city grant has been paid out so far for the project.

“Ultimately, WEHDC, as with other community development corporations, has a social mission, and not a financial mission,” the organization’s statement read. “[The mission] is designed to stabilize families, home values, and address and impact, in a positive way, crime, disinvestment and gentrification in these hard hit communities.”

West Elmwood received $810,000 in taxpayer-funded government grants according to its IRS filings in 2014, the year the nonprofit bought 42 Hanover for just over $89,000.

THE ANATOMY OF A TAX SALE

Conley was surprised the city would sell a property for $2,500 at a tax sale after West Elmwood was given access to $165,000 in grant money by the city.

In this case, the $2,500 lien was part of the city’s Clean and Lien program, which gives the city power to clean up delapidated properties and bill the owner with a lien.

When a property is sold at tax sale, the owner has 12 months to regain control of it by paying the buyer the amount of the lien, plus interest. If the owner doesn’t do that, the tax sale buyer has the right to foreclose.

What Conley termed a city clerical error prompted him to agree to give up the property after he was paid the $2,500 he spent, plus interest, even though the 12 month period had expired.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s press secretary, Victor Morente, denied there was a clerical error.

“The tax collector’s office made the proper decision under state law,” Morente explained. “West Elmwood was also notified of the tax sale.”

Conley said he is “not in the practice of taking property from people who pay their taxes.”

“So, it’s not a problem for me [to let West Elmwood redeem the property],” said Conley. “What is a problem is what I discovered going through this process.”

THE DEBATE

According to West Elmwood’s webpage, the “key components of [their] mission are enabling home ownership, community engagement and economic development.”

The organization said the grants they use have stipulations that include lead mitigation, meeting energy efficiency standards, unforseen structural issues and paying for architectural plans before construction starts.

Conley cannot look past “spending too much” taxpayer money to renovate Hanover or any home.

“With the amount that they contracted and purchased [Hanover] for, they could’ve knocked it down and built two, two-family houses,” Conley said.

The non-profit counters, saying the organization’s mission is social mission, not financial, with the goal to help blighted neighborhoods.

Morente pointed out the city has provided two other grants that total just under $300,000 for properties on Hanover Street from its federally funded HOME program, which is also the origin of the West Elmwood grant for 42 Hanover.

Morente verified that HOME grants involve “strict property and rehabilitation standards” that can be costly.

