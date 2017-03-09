Rail car still blocking part of Allens Ave in Providence

Related Coverage Train derailment keeps busy Providence road closed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A rail car still blocking part of Allens Avenue in Providence won’t be removed before the morning commute.

The tanker derailed around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and has been partially blocking the road ever since. Crews are waiting on a crane to make its way to Providence from upstate New York in order to remove it.

25 hours later, and this thing is still here! Crane is on its way from upstate NY to remove rail car from Allens Ave @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Aa0GPwo8aP — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) March 9, 2017

Police have placed cones around the tanker, which has been reduced to one lane in each direction.There’s no word on when exactly the crane will arrive.

Crews drained the ethanol that the car was carrying Wednesday afternoon. According to a railroad spokesman, the train was moving at about a walking pace on tracks that end nearby when the train was apparently pushed beyond the end of those tracks. None of the ethanol spilled as a result and nobody was injured.